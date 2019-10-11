By Trend

The 26th Azerbaijan and Baku Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships, 6th Rhythmic Gymnastics Interregional Cup are important competitions, coach in rhythmic gymnastics of the Ganja-Naftalan Health Center Larisa Aulina told Trend on Oct. 10

“Of course, my athletes want to win the competitions, but not everything is easy, we will look at the results of their performances during the 26th Azerbaijan and Baku Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships, 6th Rhythmic Gymnastics Interregional Cup,” the coach said.

“Ten our gymnasts of different age categories are participating,” the coach said. “The competitions have been organized perfectly in the National Gymnastics Arena. Everything is being held at a high level. Excellent conditions have been created for gymnasts and it is always pleasant to perform here.”

“My athletes were watching the competitions of the 37th Rhythmic Gymnastics World Championships, held in Baku on September 16-22, with great interest,” Aulina said.

"The performances of the participants of the World Championships, as well as the fact that Zohra Agamirova and the Azerbaijani team participating in group exercises obtained the licenses for participating in the Olympic Games in Tokyo, gave an incentive for my athletes to train hard," the coach added.

The 26th Azerbaijan and Baku Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships, 6th Rhythmic Gymnastics Interregional Cup will last till October 13.

The representatives of Baku Gymnastics School, Ojag Sports, AyUlduz, Gymkids, Zirva International and Zabrat Sports clubs, Republican Complex Sports School, Shaghan Olympic Sports Complex located in Baku, as well as athletes from Sumgayit, Ganja, Mingachevir, Aghdash, Ismayilli, Goychay, Zagatala, Kurdamir, Qusar, Shirvan and Masalli are competing for the medals.

