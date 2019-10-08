By Rasana Gasimova

Azerbaijani karatekas have won two gold and one bronze medal in a competition within the Karate-1 Premier League series held in Moscow, Trend reported on October 7, citing the Azerbaijan National Karate Federation.

Azerbaijan’s five-time world champion Rafael Aghayev (75 kg) won another gold medal defeating his rival from Kazakhstan Yermek Yaynazarov in the final with the 1:0 score. Irina Zaretskaya (68 kg) defeated Li Gong (China) with 5:0 and also won gold medal for Azerbaijan.

Nurana Aliyeva (50 kg) won the rival from Japan in the battle for the bronze model.

Thus, Azerbaijan ranked third in the competition.

Some 642 karatekas from 85 countries took part in the Karate-1 Premier League. Azerbaijan was represented by 20 athletes during the competition.

Over the past few years, Azerbaijani karate athletes have been winning prestigious international tournaments, European and World Championships.

The Karate1-Premier League is the most important league event in the world of Karate. It comprises of a number of the most prominent Karate competitions and endeavours to bring together the best Karate athletes in the world in an open championships of unprecedented scale and quality. The tournament has been held in Paris (France), Dubai (UAE), Rabat (Morocco), Shanghai (China) and Moscow (Russia). The 2019 season will end in Madrid (Spain) on November 29-December 1.

