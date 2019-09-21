By Trend

The World Wrestling Championship, which is being held in the capital of Kazakhstan, Nur-Sultan, is under completion, Trend reports.

The competitions in the weight categories of 61, 79, 86 and 97 kilograms started on the eighth day of the competitions.

Having participated in the match in the 1/8 finals, Azerbaijani athlete Ahmadnabi Gvarzatilov defeated gained a victory over a world champion from Cuba (Yowlys Bonne Rodríguez) and reached the ¼ finals.

Azerbaijani athlete Jabrayil Hasanov also participated in the match in 1/8 finals. The captain of the Azerbaijani national team defeated Dmitri Tkachenko from Ukraine and reached the 1/4 finals.

Meanwhile, Azerbaijani athlete Alexander Gostiyev lost the first match to Cavrail Shapiyev from Uzbekistan.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz