The all-around finals in the individual program as part of the 37th World Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships continue in the hall of the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku Sept. 20, Trend reports.

Azerbaijan is represented by Zohra Aghamirova in the all-around finals.

Twenty-four gymnasts participate in the competitions. The winner and prize-winners will be determined according to the results of the competition. The top 16 gymnasts (maximum two athletes from one country) performing in the individual all-around program will receive a license for participation in the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo.

The competitions are taking place in two parts; in the first, the gymnasts of group B (who took 13-24th places in the qualifications) are performing, and then gymnasts of group A (1-12th places in the qualifications) are competing.

The 37th Rhythmic Gymnastics World Championships will last until Sept. 22.

More than 300 gymnasts from 61 countries are competing for nine sets of medals. “Fairy Tales will come to life" is the motto of the championships.

