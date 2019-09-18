By Trend

To perform at the competitions of the World Championships is a big responsibility, gymnast from Uzbekistan Nuriniso Usmanova told Trend on September 18.

Usmanova made the remarks at the qualification events of the 37th Rhythmic Gymnastics World Championships.

“The performance was very exciting,” she said. “I participate only in two exercises but this is still a big responsibility. The audience actively supports the athletes.”

The gymnast emphasized that the World Championships have been organized in Baku perfectly.

“I like everything especially the national gymnastics arena,” she said. “Absolutely all conditions have been created fro the athletes. The Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation often held competitions this year. All of them have been organized at a high level. All employees of the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation did a great job.”

Usmanova said that she is following the success of the Azerbaijani rhythmic gymnastics team.

"The Azerbaijani team has very good group exercises,” she said. “Zohra Agamirova is strong in the individual program. We follow their success."

The 37th Rhythmic Gymnastics World Championships will last until September 22.

The Championships are the qualification competition for the Olympic Games to be held in Tokyo in 2020. So, the first 16 individual gymnasts (max. two gymnasts per country) in the all-around ranking will qualify for the Games.

More than 300 gymnasts from 61 countries are competing for nine sets of medals. “Fairy Tales will come to life" is the motto of the championships.

---

