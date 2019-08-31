By Trend

The winners of the 26th Azerbaijan and Baku Championships in Rhythmic Gymnastics in exercises with the clubs and a ribbon among juniors were named in the National Gymnastics Arena on Aug. 31, Trend reports.

The award ceremony of winners and prize-winners was held.

Nigar Usubova ranked first, Fidan Yusifzade ranked second, Leyli Aghazade ranked third in the exercise with clubs.

Nigar Usubova and Fidan Yusifzade represent Ojag Sport club, and Leyli Agazade represents Sumgait city.

Nigar Usubova ranked first, Kamilla Aliyeva ranked second, Alina Gezalova ranked third in the exercise with a ribbon. The gymnasts represent the Ojag Sport club.

The competitions are being held on August 29-31. Today the finals in certain apparatus have been held on the final day of the competitions.

During the three-day tournament, more than 100 gymnasts are participating in the competitions representing “Ojag Sport” Club, Baku Gymnastics School, Republican Complex Sports School, “AyUlduz” Club, Sarhadchi Sports Olympic Center, Aquatic Palace, Zabrat Sport Club, Gymkids Club, Sports Society of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Zira Cultural Center as well as Sumgait, Ganja, Mingachevir cities and Shaghan settlement.

In the individual program, gymnasts in the age categories of "youngsters" (born in 2009-2011), "pre-juniors" (born in 2007-2008), "juniors" (born in 2004-2006) and "seniors" (born in 2003 and earlier) are performing at the competitions.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz