Azerbaijani gymnast Aghakazim Rustamov is pleased with his performance at artistic gymnastics competitions as part of the XV Summer European Youth Olympic Festival (EYOF Baku 2019), Trend reports on July 23.

"I performed in floor exercises, pommel horse and vault exercises,” he added. “These are the third competitions for me and I can say that today I performed the best."

Rustamov stressed that all rivals are strong at the competitions.

“The gymnasts came from entire Europe and of course the rivals are strong,” he said. “I think that the main rivals are the athletes from Ukraine and Russia.”

The competitions in artistic gymnastics kicked off in the National Gymnastics Arena as part of the XV Summer European Youth Olympic Festival (EYOF Baku 2019) on July 23.

The competitions in artistic gymnastics are being held on July 23-27.

In this kind of sports Azerbaijan is being represented by four gymnasts, namely, Samad Mammadli, Agakazim Rustamov, Mansum Safarov and Milana Minakovskaya.

The XV Summer European Youth Olympic Festival, which is held July 21-27, is taking place at 12 sports facilities.

The festival is attended by 3,900 athletes from 48 European countries. Fifty-two percent of the participants are males, and 48 ​​percent are females. Athletes are competing for 135 sets of medals. A total of 930 medals are prepared for the winners, including 300 gold, 300 silver and 330 bronze medals.

Some 122 athletes represent Azerbaijan at the festival.

Athletes are competing in ten kinds of sports: gymnastics, athletics, basketball, cycling, handball, judo, swimming, tennis, volleyball and wrestling.

