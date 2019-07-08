By Mirsaid Ibrahimzade

An international canoe race, 2019 International Auronzo Canoe Sprint Event, was held in Italian Auronzo di Cadore on July 5-7.

The international competition was organized under the aegis of the International Canoe Federation (ICF).

National rowers have successfully represented Azerbaijan by winning 12 medals in total, of which seven were gold.

National canoeist Malkhaz Chincharashvili gained five medals by winning gold medals at distances of 1,000 and 500 meters, as well as the bronze medal at 200 meters.

In addition, he took the highest podium position at a distance of 500 meters and took third place in the 200-meter distance in pair with Vadim Huseynov, who, in turn, became the third in the individual standings at a distance of 1,000 meters.

In the competition among juniors in the kayak discipline, national kayak athlete Jumber Chkhutiashvili won gold medal at a distance of 200 meters. In races in the kayak discipline among the U16 sportsmen, Tofig Bayramov grabbed the gold medal at a distance of 500 meters and crossed the finish line second at 200 meters.

In the women's competition in the canoe sprint discipline, Gulnara Khamzayeva continued the winning streak of the Azerbaijani team. She was first at the 500 meters distance and won the silver medal at the 200 meter distance.

It is worth noting that the 13-year-old Khamzayeva was the youngest participant in this tournament.

--

Mirsaid Ibrahimzade is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow him on Twitter: @MirsaidIbrahim1

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz