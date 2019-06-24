By Mirsaid Ibrahimzade

Azerbaijani athletes managed to gain 8 medals at the 2nd European Games in Minsk, Belarus.

The national team has 4 silver and 4 bronze medals, ranking 15th on the medal score.

Azerbaijan’s first medal of the 2nd European Games was won in sports acrobatics. Azerbaijani duet Abdulla Al-Mashaykhi - Ruhidil Gurbanli won 2 silver medals in mixed pairs dynamic and mixed pairs all-around exercises having received 28,830 and 29,540 points for each discipline, respectively.

Moreover, earlier this pair also grabbed bronze medal in mixed pairs balance discipline.

Azerbaijani athletes also won three medals in sambo competitions.

One silver medal was gained by Aghasi Samadov (52 kilograms). Bronze was won by Mehman Khalilov (57 kilograms), who lost to Belarusian Uladzislau Burdz, but defeated Maxim Manukyan in a fight for the bronze medal.

Another bronze medal was brought by Emil Hasanov (68 kilograms) who lost to Mindia Liluashvili in semifinal, but managed to win Mirtina Ivanov.

As for judo, two Azerbaijani judokas gained medals there. Rustam Orujov and Hidayat Heydarov competing in the -73kg weight category got silver and bronze of the tournament, respectively.

The 2019 European Games are held in Minsk, Belarus, on June 21- 30, bringing together over 4,000 athletes from 50 countries. A total of 199 sets of medals in 15 different sports are up for grabs during the 2019 European Games.

The 1st European Games took place in Baku in the summer of 2015. It was the inaugural edition of the European Games, an international multi-sport event for athletes representing the National Olympic Committees (NOCs) of the European Olympic Committees. It featured almost 6,000 athletes from 50 countries competing in 20 sports.

Mirsaid Ibrahimzade is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow him on Twitter: @MirsaidIbrahim1

