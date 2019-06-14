By Mirsaid Ibrahimzade

Azerbaijani youth boxing team has made another success – it won 14 medals and ranked first in teams’ competition at the youth international boxing tournament in Kutaisi, Georgia.

National boxers won four gold, two silver and eight bronze medals. Azerbaijani team became first in teams ranking positioning ahead of Russia, Georgia, Turkey and Armenia, Azerbaijan Boxing Federation said in a message.

The four gold medals were gained by Magsud Hasmetov (52 kg), Rashid Hasanov (64 kg), Murad Allahverdiyev (81 kg) and Ahmad Ahmadov (over 91 kg).

Moreover, in the final fight Hasmetov defeated his teammate Ali Zamanov. Also, Rufat Nabiyev got silver medal in the 75 kg category.

Bronze medals were brought by Ruslan Gadirov, Hasanaga Fatullayev (49 kg category both), Azrak Babirov (56 kg), Eldar Babayev (60 kg), Samir Nasirov (69 kg), Hasan Osmanli, Akif Hasanov (both 81 kg) and Fuad Jafarov (over 91 kg).

It is important to note that the coaching staff of the youth national team of Azerbaijan includes the well-known Azerbaijani boxers Ali Ismayilov and Shahin Imranov.

Ismayilov won bronze medals at the World and European Championships and his professional boxing record is 27 fights, 18 wins, eight losses and one draw. Imranov is also the bronze medalist of the 2008 Olympics in Beijing and he twice won the silver of the European Championships.

