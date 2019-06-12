By Mirsaid Ibrahimzade

Azerbaijan National Olympic Committee has held a final meeting of the Coordination Commission dedicated to the preparatory work in connection with the 15th Summer European Youth Olympic Festival, which will start in Baku on July 21.

Azerbaijani Minister of Youth and Sports Azad Rahimov, Vice-President of the National Olympic Committee Chingiz Huseynzade, Deputy Secretary General of the National Olympic Committee Azer Aliyev and members of the Organizing Committee attended the meeting.

Head of Coordination Commission of the European Olympic Committee (EOC), Secretary General of the National Olympic Committee of Serbia Djordje Visacki, who is on a visit to Baku to review the preparation process, and members of the Coordination Commission also participated in the meeting.

Welcoming the members of European delegation in Baku, Azad Rahimov said that it is hard to believe that discussions on the issues concerning the 15th Summer European Youth Festival were held a year ago.

He noted that there are 40 days until the start of the competitions, a lot of work has been carried out over the past period and Azerbaijan is completely ready for the competitions.

“Today we will once again review everything that has been already done and exchange the views,” the minister stated.

During the meeting, important issues regarding the implementation by the Coordination Commission of the 15th Summer European Youth Olympic Festival (EYOF) Baku 2019 of such functions as scheduling, compiling statistics, management of sports risk, marketing campaigns, and establishing relations between the national Olympic Committees were discussed.

Head of the European Olympic Committee’s Coordination Commission Djordje Visacki emphasized that after assessment of Baku’s readiness for the forthcoming event, it is safe to say that Baku got ready to hold this grand competition.

Visacki, who got familiar with preparatory work done by the Coordination Commission, stressed that he is sure that the athletes and fans will be satisfied with the organization of the competition.

During the visit, representatives of the European Olympic Committee familiarized themselves with the results of the preparations at the Baku Crystal Hall, where the opening and closing ceremonies of the Festival will be held.

This is the third meeting of the Coordination Commission since January this year.

The 15th Summer European Youth Olympic Festival (EYOF) will be held in Baku on July 21-27. More than 3,600 athletes alongside representatives of the technical delegations will arrive in Azerbaijan to participate in the competitions.

Held under the patronage of the International Olympic Committee, and the pride of the European Olympic Committees with 25 years of tradition, the EYOF is the first top European multi-sport event aimed at young athletes aged 14 to 18. There is a winter and a summer edition, which take place in two-year cycles, in odd-numbered years. The EYOF belongs to the European Olympic Committees (EOC).

The competitions will be held in ten types of sports: gymnastics, athletics, basketball, cycling, handball, judo, swimming, tennis, volleyball and wrestling. During the festival, more than 2,500 volunteers will be involved in 12 sports arenas.

