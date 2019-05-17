By Trend

There are wonderful opportunities in Azerbaijan, coach of the Ukrainian national rhythmic gymnastics team, Vice-President of the Gymnastics Federation of Ukraine Irina Deriugina told Trend on May 16.

"We are very friendly with the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation and hope for further good cooperation. We will also come to Baku for the World Championship," she said.

Speaking about the plans of the Ukrainian team at the European Championship in Baku, the head coach noted that they are aimed at the highest results.

On May 16-19, the 35th European Championships in Rhythmic Gymnastics is taking place in the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku. During the four-day championships, senior female gymnasts will perform in the individual program, while junior gymnasts will participate in the group exercise program. Gymnasts from 35 countries take part in the Championship.

Azerbaijan will be represented by Zohra Agamirova and Veronika Hudis in the individual program, and a team consisting of Medina Asadova, Laman Alimuradova, Seljan Hajizade, Milana Akbarova, Farida Safiyarzade in group exercises.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz