By Leman Mammadova

Soon, the capital will host the final match of the 2018-2019 UEFA Europa League, which can be considered as the main rehearsal on the eve of the UEFA European Championship 2020 final stage matches to be held in Baku.

Azerbaijan Tourism Board has prepared a website (https://bakufinal.azerbaijan.travel/) for informing the foreign guests who will arrive in the country for the final game of the UEFA Europa League.

The website provides answers to all kind of questions that may be of interest to fans. Here anyone can find information about the rules and conditions for obtaining a visa, the direct and charter flights of airlines in Baku, hotels, the Baku Olympic Stadium and security measures provided there.

At the same time, the website provides information on cafes and restaurants, entertainment venues, tourist attractions of Baku, Icherisheher, Heydar Aliyev Center, as well as national culinary samples, transport types in capital, rules of using Baku Card, etc.

The State Tourism Agency will cooperate with other state agencies, particularly Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) and the Association of Football Federations of Azerbaijan (AFFA), for the convenience of foreign guests and tourists arriving in the country for the final match.

As of early May, 21,500 UEFA Europa League Final tickets offered for sale were purchased by citizens of more than 100 countries of the world. In addition, 16,000 tickets are envisaged for fans of the teams participating in the final game (6,000 for each of the finalists, and additional 2,000 tickets for each finalist can be allocated). Moreover, more than 3,000 tickets for UEFA partners and sponsors were obtained by non-citizens of Azerbaijan.

The UEFA Europa League final match will be held between the English clubs Arsenal and Chelsea at the Baku Olympic Stadium. The match will start at 23:00, May 29.

Baku Olympic Stadium is a 68,700-seat venue, designed and constructed to meet the international standards for stadiums set by UEFA, FIFA and the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF). This is the largest stadium in Azerbaijan.

The stadium has already hosted athletics competitions, ceremonies during 1st European Games in 2015, UEFA U-17 European Championship in 2016, 4th Islamic Solidarity Games in 2017, UEFA Champions League group stage matches of Karabakh FC, etc.

The successful holding of such international events has turned Azerbaijan into a country recognizable by everyone in the world, and a country that many foreigners wish to visit as soon as possible.

UEFA Europa League 2019 Final will certainly contribute to the further development of tourism in Azerbaijan, which will give a positive impulse to the country's economy. The Baku 2019 final game will be another evidence of how the capital of Azerbaijan can host world-class sports competitions.

---

