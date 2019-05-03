By Laman Ismayilova

Sumgayit Paralympic Sports Complex has hosted a meeting with the national parajudo team.

National parajudokas will compete at IBSA Judo Gran-Prix Baku 2019 to be held in the capital on May 13-14, Trend Life reported.

The event was attended by the President of National Paralympic Committee Ilgar Rahimov, First Vice President Natig Gasimov, Secretary General Kamal Mammadov, coach of the men's national team Ibrahim Ibrahimov and coach of the women's national team Ramin Ibrahimov.

Ilgar Rahimov noted that several training sessions were held as part of the preparation work for IBSA Judo Gran-Prix Baku 2019. He expressed confidence in proper performance of national paralympians in the competition.

Then paralympians were presented with new forms and accreditation cards.

Also, the international category judge Matin Rahimli spoke about some innovations in the rules.

IBSA Judo Gran-Prix Baku 2019 will be attended by 375 representatives (including 280 parajudokas) from 36 countries - Azerbaijan, Russia, the U.S., Germany, the UK, France, Iran, Italy, Canada, China, Turkey, Ukraine, Brazil, Algeria, Japan, Uzbekistan, etc.

Organizational support is provided by International Blind Sports Federation (IBSA), International Judo Federation (IJF), National Olympic Committee (NOC), Azerbaijan Judo Federation (AJF), Azerbaijan Ministry of Youth and Sports, and Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population

Media partners of the event are Azernews.az, Trend.az, Day.az, Milli.az.

