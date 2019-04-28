By Trend

A magnificent concert with participation of Azerbaijani singer Rilaya and UK’s world celebrity Jessie J was held in the Baku Crystal Hall for the guests of the Formula 1 SOCAR Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2019, Trend Life reports.

The singers performed as part of the Formula 1 entertainment program. This was the first solo concert of famous UK singer and songwriter Jessie J, who performed her hits and new songs, including Price Tag, Domino and Bang Bang, Brave and others.

The concert with participation of the world famous US hip-hop singer, TV and Internet celebrity Cardi B, as well as DJ Mendoza and Azerbaijani star AISEL will be held in Baku Crystal Hall on the last day of the Formula 1 SOCAR Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2019 on April 28.

