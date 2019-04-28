By Trend

The second chain-reaction accident occurred during F2 second race as part of Formula 1 SOCAR Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2019 in Baku, Trend reports on April 28.

Such pilots as Nikita Mazepin representing ART Grand Prix, Jordan King representing Motorsport and Luca Ghiotto representing UNI-Virtuosi crashed on the sidewalk. All three pilots stopped their participation in the race.

F2 second race kicked off as part of Formula 1 SOCAR Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2019 in Baku.

Ten teams, two drivers in each, are competing in the race.

---

