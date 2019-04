By Trend

Formula 1 SOCAR Azerbaijan Grand PRIX 2019 kicked off in Baku, Trend reports.

National Anthem Ceremony and Grid Intro & Drivers' Parade will be held before Formula 1 SOCAR Azerbaijan Grand PRIX 2019.

Valtteri Bottas representing Mercedes will be at the first position of the start line, Lewis Hamilton representing Mercedes at the second position and Sebastian Vettel representing Ferrari at the third position.

