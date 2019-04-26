By Trend

Canadian female athlete Katherine Uchida, who will participate in the FIG Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup in Baku, is happy with the training held before the competitions.

“Today’s training went well,” she told Trend. “Though I made some mistakes, but it’s good that I made them now and not during the competition. My favorite apparatus is the ball, because I’m good at the exercises with it in combination with music.”

She noted that she will try to perform without mistakes at the World Cup competitions.

“We’ll see what marks I’ll get from the jury,” she said.

Katherine Uchida came to Baku more than once for competitions, so the National Gymnastics Arena is one of her favorite gymnastics sites.

“I like the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku, here you get adapted very quickly,” she added. “Very good conditions have been created here.”

The FIG Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup, AGF Trophy will be held at the National Gymnastics Arena on April 26-28, 2019.

More than 200 gymnasts from 39 countries are expected to compete at the World Cup. During the event, 25 teams will compete in group exercises and more than 70 gymnasts will perform in individual programs.

Azerbaijan will be represented by Zohra Aghamirova and Veronika Hudis in the individual program, while Ayna Jafarova, Simara Jafarova, Gullyu Agalarzade, Narin Gurbanova, Narmin Jahangirova and Sona Rakhmanova will participate in the group exercises.

Individual Qualifications will be held on April 26 as follows: All-Around: Group A - Hoop, Ball; All-Around: Group B - Hoop, Ball; All-Around: Group C - Hoop, Ball and Groups’ Qualifications All-Around - five Balls.

Individual Qualifications will be held on April 27 as follows: All-Around: Group A – Clubs, Ribbon; All-Around: Group B - Clubs, Ribbon; All-Around: Group C - Clubs, Ribbon and Groups’ Qualifications All-Around - three Hoops and two pairs of Clubs.

Afterwards, the winners in all-round competitions will be named.

Individual Apparatus Finals (hoop, ball, clubs, ribbon) and Groups’ Apparatus Finals (five balls, three hoops and two pairs of clubs) will be held on April 28.

The gymnast and the team in the group exercises with the highest score for the performance will be traditionally awarded with the AGF Trophy Cup.

