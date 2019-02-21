By Laman Ismayilova

Official talismans of the 15th Summer European Youth Olympic Festival (EYOF) have been revealed.

The operational committee of the European Youth Olympic Festival presented Jirtdan and a leopard elected as the official talismans of the sporting event, Trend Life reported.

The Baku 2019 European Youth Olympic Festival will be held on July 21-27.

Held under the patronage of the IOC, and the pride of the European Olympic Committees with 25 years of tradition, the EYOF is the first top European multi-sport event aimed at young athletes aged 14 to 18.

There is a winter and a summer edition, which take place in two-year cycles, in odd-numbered years.

The EYOF belongs to the European Olympic Committees (EOC).

