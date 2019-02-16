By Trend
The first day of the World Cup in Trampoline and Tumbling started at the National Gymnastics Arena on Saturday in Baku, Trend reports.
Men and women qualification competitions will be held on the first day in the individual and synchronous trampolining programs along with the men's qualification competitions in tumbling.
The World Cup in Trampoline and Tumbling is set to run from February 16 to 17 in Baku. Some 200 gymnasts from 30 countries will take part in the championship.
Azerbaijan is represented by Veronika Zemlianaia in the individual program, Ruslan Aghamirov, Ilya Grishunin and Oleg Piunov in the individual and synchronized men's programs, and Mikhail Malkin on the acrobatic track at the World Cup.
Six World Cups in Trampoline, qualifying for the Olympic Games in Tokyo, will be held in 2019 and 2020, with two of these championships being held in Baku.
Last year, Baku hosted the European Trampoline Championships, with the participation of 26 countries, with the World Cups organized in 2016 and 2017.
---
