By Trend

All types of gymnastics are developing rapidly in Azerbaijan, and this sport has become very popular in the country, Vice President of the National Olympic Committee (NOC) Khazar Isayev told Trend.

He said that the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation is conducting its work at the highest level.

“If we talk about the holding of international competitions in the country, the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation has been organizing large-scale events at the highest level for many years,” Isayev said.

He noted that the FIG Acrobatic Gymnastics World Cup was held in Baku for the first time.

“We saw a great number of spectators in the hall who actively supported athletes and watched the competitions with great pleasure,” he said. “The FIG Acrobatic Gymnastics World Cup in Baku was held in accordance with international standards.”

The FIG Acrobatic Gymnastics World Cup was held for the first time in Baku at the National Gymnastics Arena on Nov. 18.

Teams of Belarus, Israel, Kazakhstan, India, Russia and Ukraine participated in the competitions.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz