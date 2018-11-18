By Trend

The winners of the FIG Acrobatic Gymnastics World Cup were awarded at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku on Nov. 18.

In men’s groups, gymnasts from Russia German Kudryashov, Aleksandr Sorokin, Valeriy Tukashvili, Kirill Zadorin ranked first, gymnasts from Russia - Pavel Gubskiy, Kirill Lukyanov, Vladimir Petrov, Denis Solun ranked second, gymnasts from India Prins Aris, Siddhesh Bhosle, Rushikesh More, Rejilesh Suribabu ranked third.

In mixed pairs, Kirill Startsev and Viktoria Aksenova ranked first (Russia), Abdulla Al-Mashaykhi and Ruhidil Gurbanli ranked second (Azerbaijan), Artur Belyakov and Olga Melnik ranked third (Belarus).

The finals of the FIG Acrobatic Gymnastics World Cup kicked off at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku on Nov. 18.

Thus, for the first time in Baku, the FIG Acrobatic Gymnastics World Cup was held at the National Gymnastics Arena.

Teams of Belarus, Israel, Kazakhstan, India, Russia and Ukraine participated in the competitions.

At this World Cup, Azerbaijan was represented by the bronze medallists of the last European Championships, Mixed Pairs - Abdulla Al-Mashaykhi - Ruhidil Gurbanli and Aghasif Rahimov - Nurjan Jabbarli. Silver medalists of the World Age Group Competitions (2016) - Seymur Jafarov and Murad Akparov competed for the best places in Men's Pair.

During the two-day events, gymnasts born in 2003 and older competed in Men’s Pairs, Women’s Pairs, Mixed Pairs, Women's Groups and Men's Groups.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz