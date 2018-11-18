By Trend

The finals of the FIG Acrobatic Gymnastics World Cup kicked off at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku on Nov. 18.

Thus, for the first time in Baku, the FIG Acrobatic Gymnastics World Cup is being held at the National Gymnastics Arena.

Teams of Belarus, Israel, Kazakhstan, India, Russia and Ukraine are participating in the competitions.

At this World Cup, Azerbaijan is represented by the Bronze medallists of the last European Championships, Mixed Pairs - Abdulla Al-Mashaykhi - Ruhidil Gurbanli and Aghasif Rahimov - Nurjan Jabbarli. Silver medalists of the World Age Group Competitions (2016) - Seymur Jafarov and Murad Akparov will compete for the best places within the Men's Pair.

During the two-day events, gymnasts born in 2003 and older will compete within Men’s Pairs, Women’s Pairs, Mixed Pairs, Women's Groups and Men's Groups.

