The Olympic Stadium in Baku was selected to host the 2019 UEFA Europa League final.

To be held on May 29, 2019, the final will be the first such decider played in Baku.

The decision was taken during Wednesday's UEFA Executive Committee meeting in Nyon.

The 2018/19 UEFA Champions League group stage draw has been made in Monaco today.

AFFA Secretary General Elkhan Mammadov shared his thoughts before UEFA Europa League group stage draw.

"From an organizational point of view, the final game of the second largest club in the prestige of the football tournament - the UEFA Champions League - is not the first experience for AFFA. The 2012 World Championship among FIFA girls U-17 and the European championship 2016 UEFA U-17 took place in Azerbaijan. But if it is a question of a prestigious game and the final confrontation of a very influential club tournament, then, of course, the final match of the UEFA Europa League is a grandiose start for AFFA, Azerbaijan's capital city and Baku Olympic Stadium", he said

"We constantly felt the support of the state, especially the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, in the process of obtaining the right to receive this game and conduct preparatory work. Preparations for the final match, which will be held on May 29, 2019, are underway," he added.

AFFA Secretary General stressed the importance of UEFA Europa League group stage draw.

"UEFA Europa League group stage draw is of special importance for us as the Qarabag FC once again pleased the football community of Azerbaijan qualified for the 2019 UEFA Europa League group stage. Together with Azerbaijani football fans , we are going to watch the matches of the 2019 UEFA Europa League with special excitement, hoping that our dream of seeing the Qarabag FC in the finale will come true", said Mammadov.

Regardless of which teams perform in the finals, the fans will be able to experience a real football festival in Baku. Teams wishing to see the beauty of Baku and feel the splendor of the Baku Olympic Stadium will spare no effort to achieve a pass for the final match of the Europa League in 2019.

Today in Monaco also held a presentation of the logo, specially designed for the finals of the new season. The UEFA Europa League Cup, depicted on the logo, is surrounded by amazing examples of architecture reflecting the local characteristics of Baku.

The design of the logo features the images of such famous sights of the capital, including Azerbaijan State Philharmonic Society, the Flame Tower, Maiden Tower, Heydar Aliyev Center and the Government House of Azerbaijan. The logo reflects the dynamic nature and geographical characteristics of the competition, which will cover the European continent and, of course, Azerbaijan's capital city of Baku.

Azerbaijan is known in the world as the "Land of Fire". Thus, the letter "A" on the logo was designed in the form of flame tongues.

The pattern of "buta" is widely used in national costumes, carpet weaving, and also the textile industry. A special pattern of "buta" will be used in various design works for the 2019 UEFA Europa League.

Note that the special logo developed for the finals of "Baku 2019" using the main design elements presented at the beginning of the new season reflects the ancient and modern features of Baku.

The branding of the new logo was developed by the marketing partnership of UEFA, and also in cooperation with the branding agencies "TEAM Marketing AG" and "Turquoise".

