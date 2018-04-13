By Trend

The participation in the 26th European Championships in Trampoline, Double Mini-Trampoline and Tumbling in Baku is a good experience, Azerbaijani athlete Tofig Aliyev told Trend April 13.

"I think that my performance was not bad, the coach was also pleased,” he said. “For the first time I have participated in the European Championships."

The gymnast added that the fans, including his relatives, provided great support.

The European Championships in Trampoline, Double Mini-Trampoline and Tumbling kicked off in Baku on April 12.

The qualifying trampoline competitions among seniors, double mini-trampoline competitions among juniors, as well as team finals in double mini-trampoline competitions among juniors and trampoline competitions among seniors are being held today.

More than 400 gymnasts from 25 countries are participating in the Championships. Both junior and senior competitions are being held in Individual and Synchronized Trampoline, Double Mini-Trampoline and Tumbling at the National Gymnastics Arena.

