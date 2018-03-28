By Laman Ismayilova

Gulay Ibrahimli, a student of the Baku Central School of Karate (weight class up to 47 kg, 12-13 years) became the champion of the Karate Foundation Children Cup organized by the World Karate Federation (WKF) in Tbilisi.

Gulay, a daughter of the President of Azerbaijan Kempo Federation, Honored Coach Rauf Ibrahimov, won three rivals and took the gold of the competition.

The competition involved children aged 6 years (in kata from any age), cadets of 14-15 years. In total, there were 70 individual and team programs. Before the tournament, a seminar was held with the participation of WKF World Karate Champion Gogita Akaniya and Sandy Skordo.

The National Karate Federation was founded in 1994. In 1997, the National Federation became a full member of the World Karate Federation (WKF), the largest and most powerful karate organization in the world, comprising of 183 countries and more than 50 million members. A year earlier, the National Federation joined the European Karate Federation (EKF).

The National Karate Team is one of the strongest teams in Europe and the world. Over the past few years, Azerbaijan`s karateists have been the winners of the prestigious international tournaments, European and World Championships.

Currently such stars as repeated World and European Champion, winner of the World Games Agayev Rafael, World Champion Shirinov Israfil, Mamayev Aykhan, Europe Champions Abdulkarimov Parviz, Aghasiyev Jeyhun, Madadov Rustam, Ildirimzade Fayyaz, Aliyev Niyazi and Asiman Gurbanlı, bronze medalist of European Championship Atayev Amal, Jafarov Yusif, Atamov Shahin, Huseynov Rashad and Ilaha Gasımova are in the national team.

