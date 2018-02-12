By Laman Ismayilova

The next stage of the mini-football tournament among corporate teams Azfar Business League will start early in April.

Azfar Business League (ABL) mini-football tournament is held to further popularize and develop mini-football, to involve the general public in systematic physical training and sports. Overall management of the organization and holding of the competitions is carried out by Azfar Sport Events and Promotion (ASEP) with the support of Azfar Group.

Direct competition is entrusted to the organizing committee of the tournament. The tournament is widely covered in the press, radio and television, as well as on the official website of the tournament www.abl.az.

The official website of the tournament also contains complete information on the regulations, rules for registering teams, presentation of the tournament, photos and video galleries, reviews of all rounds and the official events of the tournament.

The submission of applications will last until mid-March, after which the group stage draw will be held. To apply for participation in the tournament, please visit websites www.asep.az and www.abl.az, or contact: (012) 404 73 39 and (050) 295 21 29.

Notably, ASEP signed an agreement with the recently created Azerbaijan Football Association (AMFA), which secured the support of the association regarding the tournament. This cooperation not only emphasizes the status of the Business League, but also opens great prospects for the teams of participants. Winners of the tournament will receive vouchers for international mini-football tournaments among corporate teams from different countries.

Media partners of the event are Trend.az, Day.az, Milli.az, Azernews.az

