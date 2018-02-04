Trend:

Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation has been in the FIG (International Federation of Gymnastics) ranking list of the “Meritorious Federations” for four consecutive years, said the AGF website.

Organization of the World Cup series in 3 gymnastics disciplines, the FIG Rhythmic Gymnastics Intercontinental and International Judges’ Courses, the FIG Artistic Gymnastics International Judges’ Course and the FIG Council Meeting by our federation at the high level in 2017, as well as due observance of all registration deadlines for FIG International competitions in 6 gymnastics disciplines and active participation in these events were highly valued by the FIG, and AGF was honoured with the first place of the ranking.

It should be noted that Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation was stably included into the rating list of the strongest federations of the FIG, which comprises 148 federations, in 2014, 2015 and 2016.

