By Laman Ismayilova

Talented boys and girls are eager to enter the AZFAR football school under the guidance of the head coach Vladislav Kadirov.

An open day was held at one of the AZFAR stadiums, which is located behind Baku's Chief Police Department.

The main goal of the school is the global involvement of children in sports, the formation of accessible conditions for all segments of the population, the formation of football teams of different ages for participation in national and international tournaments, the selection of talented children and further work on their football future. These are mains task faced by UEFA A category coach Vladislav Kadirov and his team.

Vladislav Azizovich Kadirov, born on November 16, 1970 in Baku is an Azerbaijani professional football coach and a former player, master of Sports of the USSR (1987).

At the age of 17 he became the world champion among young men in the USSR national team. From 1988 to 1991 he played in Neftchi team , in which he became a finalist of the 1988 USSR Football Federation Cup. He was a coach-breeder of Azerbaijani national teams U-19 and U-21.

Every Sunday until the end of January, the children's and youth football school AZFAR will hold Open Doors Days, from 11:00 to 13:00.

The company ASEP with the support of Azfargroup launches a new project, which will become a real event in the sporting life of the city. AZFAR football schools for kids opened in Baku. In near future, football schools will operate at all districts of the city.

The project solves a number of important tasks. It involves kids in sports, develops youth football, identifies sporting potential and educates professional cadres.

What is the radical difference between the AZFAR football schools and those already existing? First of all it's professional approach to learning process. Young players are taught not only practical skills of playing football, but also theoretical knowledge.

AZFAR football fields (29 open and closed stadiums in Baku) have all conditions for full football training, including high-quality artificial grass established by FIFA standards, comfortable dressing rooms and shower, as well as sets of sports uniforms for children.

Football schools please not only children, but also their parents.

The school has parking lot, recreation areas and cafes, where parents can watch the football training on the screen. The coaching staff includes well-deserved sports figures, certified masters of sports who have been trained abroad.

Parents are always aware of the successes and problems of their children through regular Parent days.

A number of championships, international tournaments will be organized as part of the project.

AZFAR schools is open not only for boys, but also girls. Training and classes are conducted in 5 age categories for children aged 4-15.

The affordable price, single subscription, convenient methods of payment are also important advantages of AZFAR football schools.

---

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @Lam_Ismayilova

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz