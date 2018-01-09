By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan will face with Spain and France in Group D of UEFA Futsal EURO 2018 finals to be held in Ljubljana, Slovenia.

The finals will run from January 30 to February 10 at Arena Stozice, Azertac reported.

The championship will be held for the first time in Slovenia, following a decision of the UEFA Executive Committee on January 26, 2015. Slovenia was chosen ahead of other bids from Macedonia and Romania.

Twelve teams will compete in the finals, with Slovenia and 11 qualifiers split into four groups of three, with the top two from each emerging into the knockout phase.

Azerbaijan's first appearance at big level came during the 2010 UEFA Futsal Championship. They finished second after Portugal in their group, and only then after conceding a late equalizer against the 2007 semi-finalists.

Despite fourth place, Azerbaijan's finals run was the best showing by debutants since the inaugural UEFA European Futsal Championship 1996 tournament. Azerbaijan's Biro Jade won Golden Boot award as join top scorer with five goals.

National team also qualified for the FIFA Futsal World Cup in 2016, but they have participated in the last four editions of the European Championship.

