Iran to present nuclear deal counter-proposal amid US tensions
Iran announced on June 9 that it will soon submit a counter-proposal to the United States regarding a potential nuclear agreement, citing "ambiguities" in Washington’s most recent offer.
The two countries have engaged in five rounds of indirect negotiations since April, aiming to forge a new deal to replace the 2015 nuclear accord that former U.S. President Donald Trump exited in 2018.
The talks remain stalled over key issues, especially uranium enrichment, which Tehran insists is a non-negotiable right, while Washington views it as a red line.
After the fifth round concluded on May 31, Iran acknowledged it had received portions of a new U.S. proposal. However, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi later stated that the text contained significant uncertainties.
Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei went further, criticizing the U.S. draft for omitting important points discussed in earlier negotiations.
Baqaei added that Iran is in the process of finalizing its own proposal, which will be delivered to Washington via Oman, a frequent diplomatic intermediary.
