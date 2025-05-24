US president Donald Trump signs executive orders on nuclear energy
US President Donald Trump signed several executive orders (EOs) on nuclear energy proliferation, domestic uranium mining and an order removing political considerations from public-sector science, Azernews reports.
"We're signing tremendous executive orders today that really will make us the real power in this industry," Trump told reporters in the Oval Office. The executive orders target nuclear energy research at the Department of Energy, the overhaul of the Nuclear Regulatory Commission and expand uranium mining and enrichment in the US.
Trump's orders also to jumpstart the nuclear energy industry by easing the regulatory process on approvals for new reactors and strengthening fuel supply chains.
