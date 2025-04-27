Kazakhstan to invest $50 million in supercomputer development

27 April 2025 22:39 (UTC+04:00)

Kazakhstan will invest $40-50 million in the creation of its new supercomputer in the coming months, Azernews reports citing Kazinform.

This was stated by Kanish Tuleushin, Deputy Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry.

According to him, 64 cluster supercomputers from Nvidia will be delivered to the country within three months.

"The first batch of chips has already been delivered. In the future, it is planned to purchase new Nvidia H200 chips," he said.

The supercomputer will be installed on the basis of a new Data Processing Center that meets all security requirements.