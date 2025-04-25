Significant reduction in number of new citizenships is expected in Sweden

25 April 2025 23:30 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

The Swedish Migration Service has published a new forecast, stating that 23,000 fewer people will receive citizenship this year than previously estimated. The primary reason for this is the tightening of security measures when reviewing applications, Azernews reports.

Starting in January next year, the agency will be required to place greater emphasis on security concerns in order to prevent individuals with ties to terrorism or organized crime from obtaining citizenship.

"Today, there is no way to revoke citizenship, so it is extremely important to carefully examine these cases. This is a political mandate, and we must fulfill it," said Maria Mindhammar, Director General of the Migration Service.

As part of these enhanced security measures, personal interviews, identification checks, and cooperation with the Swedish Security Service will be implemented.

An additional burden comes from new requirements proposed in a recent government report, including mandatory knowledge of the Swedish language, proof of income, and demonstration of good behavior. These changes could come into effect in June 2026.

It is also noted that the European Union's directive regarding the massive influx of refugees from Ukraine expired in March this year. If it is not extended, approximately 20,000 new asylum applications are expected.

Despite efforts to expand staff and request additional resources, the agency warns that coping with the increased workload will not be easy.

Earlier this year, the Migration Agency faced sharp criticism from the Swedish National Audit Office. According to their report, thousands of people have been waiting for years to receive citizenship, preventing them from exercising rights such as voting or accessing certain jobs.

As of March, the Migration Agency reported 86,450 open citizenship cases.

The stricter focus on security may reflect broader global concerns about national security, with countries tightening immigration processes in response to increasing fears of terrorism and organized crime. However, these measures could also slow down the process for those seeking citizenship and contribute to longer wait times, potentially fueling frustrations among applicants.