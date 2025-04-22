World's largest amphibious aircraft put into operation in China

22 April 2025 21:22 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

The Civil Aviation Administration of China has officially certified the world's largest civilian seaplane, the Kunlun AG600M. Developed by AVIC Corporation, this massive aircraft has now been approved for service and officially put into operation, Azernews reports.

Over a rigorous two-year testing period, several AG600M prototypes completed more than 2,000 flights. Engineers tested over 10,000 individual parameters, with total flight time exceeding 3,560 hours — setting a new benchmark in Chinese aviation history.

The development of the AG600M was a major national initiative, involving 292 companies and 16 universities across China. This level of collaboration highlights the strategic importance of the aircraft for both civil and emergency services.

The AG600M is currently the largest amphibious aircraft in the world. It is capable of carrying up to 12 tons of water and has a flight range of up to 4,500 kilometers. Designed for rapid response in firefighting and maritime rescue operations, it can scoop water directly from lakes or the ocean, making it invaluable during large-scale natural disasters.

With its ability to take off and land on both land and water, the AG600M has earned the nickname “Kunlong,” which roughly translates to “water dragon” in Chinese — a nod to both its power and grace.