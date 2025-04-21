Special beach for visually impaired open in Abu Dhabi

21 April 2025 21:43 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

The first-ever beach specially designed for visually impaired visitors has opened in Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates. This groundbreaking initiative is part of a broader government program aimed at making public spaces accessible and inclusive for people of all abilities, Azernews reports.

Located along the scenic Corniche waterfront, near "Gate 3", the beach spans over 1,000 square meters and is free to access for visually impaired individuals and their companions.

The beach's infrastructure has been thoughtfully designed to ensure safety, comfort, and independence. Tactile paths cover the entire walking area, guiding visitors safely across the site, while multilingual information boards equipped with Braille provide essential guidance.

Access to the water is made safe and intuitive with a fenced trail featuring a guide cable and sound beacons at key points. A designated swimming zone, monitored at all times by trained lifeguards, welcomes visitors of all ages.

To ensure comfort for everyone, the beach is equipped with wheelchair-accessible ramps, adapted restrooms, special floating chairs for easy sea access, free drinking water stations, and reserved parking for people with disabilities.

The beach operates daily from 6 a.m. to midnight, though swimming is permitted only until sunset for safety reasons. A licensed medical professional is present on-site throughout the day, ready to assist in case of emergencies.

What makes this initiative even more inspiring is that it was developed with input from the visually impaired community, ensuring that the space truly reflects their needs and preferences. It's not just a beach—it's a symbol of inclusion, empowerment, and the UAE’s growing commitment to accessibility.