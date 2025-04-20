Two officials detained in Yerevan bribery probe
Two officials have been detained in Armenia's capital as part of an anti-corruption operation led by the National Security Service, Azernews reports, citing local media sources.
The operation was conducted in the Shengavit district of Yerevan, with the officials suspected of accepting bribes. While the names and positions of those detained have not yet been made public, the Armenian Anti-Corruption Committee confirmed the arrests and noted that investigative actions are ongoing within the framework of a criminal case initiated by the committee.
Further details are expected as the investigation progresses.
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!