Chinese electric car enters Guinness Book of Records

14 April 2025 23:55 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

The Chinese electric vehicle Roewe D6 has set a new record for energy efficiency, earning a spot in the Guinness World Records ahead of its official launch on the Chinese market, Azernews reports.



During a challenging test drive along the Qinghai–Tibet Highway, the Roewe D6 consumed just 9.125 kilowatt-hours of electricity per 100 kilometers — a remarkable figure for an EV under extreme conditions.

The five-day journey began in Lhasa, located in the Tibet Autonomous Region, and concluded in Xining, the capital of Qinghai Province. The route, which runs at an average altitude of nearly 4,000 meters above sea level, tested the vehicle to its limits. The D6 crossed the Tangula Pass (elevation 5,231 meters), traversed the Kunlun Mountains, endured snowstorms, and faced temperatures as low as -12°C.

The Roewe D6 is powered by a single electric motor producing 129 horsepower, paired with a 42.8 kWh battery that provides a range of 450 kilometers. A larger variant is also available, featuring a 143-horsepower motor and a 53.9 kWh battery, offering an extended range of up to 520 kilometers.

This is not the first time the Roewe brand — owned by SAIC Motor Corporation — has broken records. Previously, the Roewe D7 sedan was recognized by Guinness as the plug-in hybrid with the longest driving range, having covered 2,208 kilometers in a single trip in 2024.

According to the China Passenger Car Association, Roewe sold 197,948 vehicles in 2024, solidifying its place as one of the key players in China’s growing EV market.

The Qinghai–Tibet Highway, often dubbed the “Roof of the World,” is one of the most challenging routes for any vehicle — combustion or electric. Setting a fuel efficiency record here isn't just a technical achievement; it’s a symbolic one, showcasing how EVs are now capable of handling extreme terrains and climates once thought suitable only for rugged gasoline-powered SUVs.