Myanmar earthquake kills over 1,600, rescue efforts continue amid widespread destruction

30 March 2025 10:00 (UTC+04:00)

The death toll from the massive earthquake that struck Myanmar and Thailand has surpassed 1,600, with rescue teams working tirelessly on Sunday to search for survivors among the ruins of collapsed buildings.

The powerful 7.7-magnitude earthquake, which hit northwest of the city of Sagaing in central Myanmar on Friday afternoon, was followed minutes later by a 6.7-magnitude aftershock.

The quake caused widespread devastation, destroying buildings, downing bridges, and damaging roads throughout Myanmar. Mandalay, Myanmar’s second-largest city, was hit particularly hard, with more than 1.7 million people living there.

"We need aid," said Thar Aye, 68, a resident of Mandalay. "We don’t have enough of anything."

The death toll in Myanmar stands at at least 1,644, with over 3,400 people injured and 139 still missing, according to the military junta. In Thailand, the death toll has reached at least 10.

Two Japanese nationals in Mandalay were injured but are said to have sustained only minor injuries, according to the Japanese Embassy in Myanmar.

With communications severely disrupted, the full extent of the damage is only now beginning to surface, and the death toll is expected to rise further.

In Mandalay, rescuers managed to pull a woman alive from the debris of a collapsed apartment building. Red Cross officials indicated that more than 90 people might still be trapped in the building. After hours of work at the Sky Villa Condominium, which saw half of its 12 stories collapse, Phyu Lay Khaing, 30, was rescued and rushed to the hospital, where she was embraced by her husband.