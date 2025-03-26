Britain to increase defense spending to almost 2.4% in new budget

26 March 2025 23:06 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

The UK government will increase military spending to 2.36% of GDP in the upcoming fiscal year, running from April 6, 2025, to April 5, 2026, Azernews reports.

According to reports, on March 26, the UK's Chancellor of the Exchequer, Rachel Reeves, is expected to announce an increase of £2.2 billion ($2.9 billion) to the military budget during a speech in the House of Commons. This boost will push total defense spending to nearly 2.4% of GDP for the next fiscal year.

The funds for this increase will be reallocated from international humanitarian aid programs, signaling a shift in government priorities as security concerns grow.

In a broader strategic context, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer revealed on February 25 that the UK's defense spending would rise from the current 2.3% of GDP to 2.5% by 2027. Starmer emphasized that the government plans to further boost military spending to 3% of GDP in the next parliament, which will hold elections no later than August 2029.

This increase in military spending comes amid heightened global security concerns, particularly in light of ongoing tensions in Europe and rising geopolitical competition. The UK government’s decision reflects a growing emphasis on defense capabilities, as well as its commitment to NATO and broader international security alliances.