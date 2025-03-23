Pakistani security forces kill 16 terrorists attempting to infiltrate from Afghanistan

23 March 2025 23:25 (UTC+04:00)

Pakistan's security forces killed 16 terrorists attempting to infiltrate through the Pakistan-Afghanistan border, the military's media wing, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), confirmed on Sunday, Azernews reports, citing Tribune.

The clash occurred during the night of March 22-23, when security forces detected the movement of a group of terrorists, referred to as "khwarij," trying to cross into Pakistan near Ghulam Khan Kallay in North Waziristan.

"Own troops effectively engaged and thwarted their attempt to infiltrate. After an intense exchange of fire, all sixteen khwarij were sent to hell," the ISPR stated.

Pakistan has repeatedly urged Afghanistan’s interim government to enhance border security and prevent its soil from being used for attacks against Pakistan.

“The interim Afghan government is expected to fulfil its obligations and deny the use of its territory by militants,” the statement added.

The ISPR reiterated that Pakistan's security forces are committed to protecting the nation's borders and eliminating the threat of terrorism.