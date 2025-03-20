Swiss-Turkish relations at 100: A century of friendship, future opportunities

20 March 2025 23:25 (UTC+04:00)

A special program was held Wednesday in the Turkish capital Ankara to highlight the deep-rooted ties between Türkiye and Switzerland as part of the year-long commemoration of the 100th anniversary of the Friendship Treaty signed between the two countries, Azernews reports, citing Yeni Safak.

Hosted by the Swiss Embassy, the event focused not only on the historical relationship but also on the future of Swiss-Turkish cooperation in diplomacy, trade, culture and innovation.

Swiss Ambassador to Türkiye Guillaume Bertrand Scheurer emphasized that this milestone represents a century of mutual trust, respect and collaboration. He noted that Switzerland and Türkiye have built strong connections over the years in various fields, including diplomacy, economic relations, education and cultural initiatives.

As part of the centennial celebrations, several events are planned to further strengthen bilateral engagement. One key highlight is the Swiss Traces in Ankara: Through Schwarzenbach's Lense photography exhibition curated by Burcak Yakici, which will explore Switzerland's historical footprint in Ankara.

The exhibition will be open from April 11-24 at the Ankara Painting and Sculpture Museum, with an official inauguration on April 10 attended by Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis and Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan.

Beyond cultural initiatives, economic cooperation remains a priority. Later this year, the Switzerland-Türkiye Economic Forum will take place in Istanbul, bringing together business leaders, policymakers and researchers to discuss sustainable green infrastructure and innovation. The forum aims to create new avenues for collaboration and investment between the two nations.

Ambassador Scheurer also expressed his gratitude to Turkish institutions and sponsors for their support in organizing the centennial activities, emphasizing that this anniversary is not just an opportunity to reflect on the past but also a moment to look toward the future.

Switzerland remains committed to working closely with Türkiye to build a future rooted in shared values, innovation and sustainable development. As the centennial celebrations continue, both nations have reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening their dynamic and evolving partnership.

The event in Ankara concluded with a reception following the speeches.