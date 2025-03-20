Samsung Electronics to Introduce AI-Driven Smart Home Ecosystem

20 March 2025 20:40 (UTC+04:00)

Samsung Electronics to Showcase AI-Powered Home Appliances and Vision for Hyper-Personalized Smart Living, Azernews reports, citing Korea JoongAng Daily.

Samsung Electronics will unveil its latest home appliances driven by artificial intelligence (AI) and reveal its vision for hyper-personalized smart living next week, according to industry sources on Thursday.

At the "Welcome to Bespoke AI" event scheduled for Wednesday, the company will introduce Home AI, an advanced ecosystem that integrates AI with enhanced connectivity, promising users a seamless and intuitive smart home experience.

Samsung will also showcase its latest Bespoke AI lineup, a customizable range of home appliances designed specifically for Korean consumers, allowing users to tailor their home environment to their unique preferences.

CEO Han Jong-hee is expected to deliver a keynote speech at the event, offering insights into the future of smart home technology.

During a recent shareholder meeting, Han provided a preview of what attendees can expect at the upcoming event.

"We will showcase new products, including refrigerators, washers, air conditioners, cookers, and vacuums," he said. "Innovative products like our Bespoke AI Washer Dryer Combo will elevate Samsung’s position in the industry."

Samsung Electronics has also released a teaser video on its newsroom homepage, providing a sneak peek of its Bespoke AI products and SmartThings connectivity. These innovations aim to enhance personalization, allowing users to create a truly AI-powered home experience that adapts to their lifestyles.

In an era where convenience and efficiency are paramount, Samsung is positioning itself at the forefront of the smart home revolution. The company’s focus on AI-driven solutions and customization reflects the growing consumer demand for personalized, integrated home environments.