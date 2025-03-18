UK may include listening to audiobooks in school curriculum

18 March 2025 23:46 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

Concerned that children and teenagers are increasingly refusing to read, British education experts suggest turning to the audio format as a potential solution. The government may take this proposal into consideration, Azernews reports.

In recent years, a troubling trend has emerged in the UK, as in many other countries worldwide: children and adolescents are reading less for pleasure. An annual survey by the National Literacy Trust (NLT), conducted among 37,000 British schoolchildren, found that only 34.6 percent of children read a book in their free time.

At the same time, the popularity of audio content is on the rise. The same NLT survey revealed that 42.3 percent of children and teenagers enjoy listening to audiobooks and podcasts.

In response, experts and charities are advocating for audiobooks to be included in the new school curriculum. They believe that this shift could spark a renewed interest in reading among young people and help develop their literacy skills. NLT Executive Director Jonathan Douglas emphasized that audio content could play a key role in educating the next generation of readers and addressing the reading crisis.

However, not all experts agree with this approach. John Mullan, a professor of English at University College London, argues that audiobooks cannot fully replace traditional print editions. He stresses that reading and listening are distinct processes: reading, unlike listening, requires active engagement and imagination. Mullan acknowledges that while the audio format can be beneficial, it cannot replace the printed word.

In the near future, the UK government plans to publish an interim report on potential changes to the school curriculum. It is expected that this report will address the inclusion of audio content in education. A representative from the British Ministry of Education, speaking with The Guardian, noted that teachers have long been encouraged to introduce students to literary works through a variety of methods, making audiobooks another tool for engaging with literature.

The increasing interest in audiobooks and podcasts among young people may reflect a broader shift in how we consume media. With the growing popularity of streaming services and digital content, young audiences are turning to audio as an accessible and immersive format, especially when traditional reading might feel less engaging.

Incorporating audiobooks into the curriculum could also help address barriers faced by students with learning disabilities such as dyslexia, as audio formats provide an alternative way to access texts. This move could support more inclusive learning environments and cater to a wider range of learning preferences.

Furthermore, audiobooks offer the potential for fostering skills beyond literacy, such as listening comprehension, critical thinking, and even emotional intelligence. With immersive storytelling and diverse voices, audiobooks can engage young listeners in ways that traditional print may not, broadening their exposure to different cultures, genres, and ideas.