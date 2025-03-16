Erdogan and Trump discuss bilateral ties, Ukraine war, and Syria in phone call

16 March 2025 18:55 (UTC+04:00)

A telephone conversation took place between Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and US President Donald Trump, focusing on bilateral relations, regional, and global issues.

Azernews reports that the Turkish Presidential Administration issued a statement on the call, highlighting Erdogan’s belief that cooperation between Türkiye and the US, as allied nations, will strengthen in the new era.

During the conversation, Erdogan voiced support for Trump's efforts to end the war between Russia and Ukraine, reaffirming Türkiye's commitment to a just and lasting peace. He also stressed the need for joint efforts in lifting sanctions to restore stability in Syria, facilitate the activities of the new administration, and enable Syrians to return home.

Erdogan further emphasized expectations from the US in combating terrorism and called for steps to end CAATSA sanctions, finalize the F-16 procurement process, and reinstate Türkiye in the F-35 program to enhance defense cooperation.