Tik Tok introduces new features to protect children

13 March 2025 09:00 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

The Chinese social network TikTok has rolled out a major update, introducing several important changes focused on parental control and the safety of minors, Azernews reports.

Parents can now view their children's subscriptions and followers, as well as see who their child has blocked on the platform.

With the new "Time Away" feature, parents can set specific times during which TikTok will be unavailable to their child—such as during school hours or at night—helping to manage screen time.

In the coming months, TikTok will also notify parents about which videos their child has reported, providing better insight into their child’s interactions on the platform.

TikTok will now prompt users under the age of 16 to close the app at night. If a child attempts to open TikTok after 10:00 PM, the app will play soothing music and offer a reminder to relax, encouraging healthier habits.

TikTok’s focus on enhancing safety and parental control aligns with growing concerns over screen time and online safety for children. This update also follows global trends where tech companies are increasingly being held accountable for the welfare of younger users, offering features aimed at creating a safer and more balanced online environment for minors.