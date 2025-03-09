Trump administration investigates major egg producers over price hikes

9 March 2025 08:00 (UTC+04:00)

The Department of Justice has reportedly launched an investigation into the sharp rise in egg prices, examining whether major producers colluded to inflate costs or restrict supply, , Azernews ​reports, citing Newsweek.

Newsweek reached out to the DOJ via submission form for comment on Friday afternoon.

Why It Matters

Voters overwhelmingly cited economic pressures and concerns as a chief reason they reelected President Donald Trump last year. One of the main indicators of the increasing hardship was the price of eggs, which hit an all-time high shortly after Trump's inauguration in January.

Trump pledged to tackle the price of eggs and other overpriced goods and services on "day one" of his administration but admitted in December 2024 that it was "hard to bring things down once they're up."

What To Know

The DOJ has launched a probe into the price of eggs and whether the continued increase in price is related to a conspiracy to raise the price or hold supplies to create false scarcity.

The Wall Street Journal reported that the investigation is in the early stages and may not lead to formal action. The outlet could not specify which team within the DOJ would be leading the investigation.

It remains unclear what prompted the DOJ to pursue this investigation.

However, experts have said that egg prices have surged nationwide due to a bird flu outbreak, which has greatly reduced the number of egg-laying hens.

Last month, the Trump administration introduced a five-part plan to combat surging egg prices but cautioned that it may take time before consumers notice lower prices at the checkout counter. The Agriculture Department announced in February that it would invest up to $1 billion to combat inflationary pressure and that it was working with the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) to reduce "wasteful spending."

What People Are Saying

Journalist Sam Stein, on X, formerly Twitter: "When the Biden WH suggested corporate price gouging may be responsible for high costs it was widely mocked by conservatives. Now the Trump DOJ is investigating larger egg producers to see if they've conspired to raise prices or hold back supply."

Democratic Representative Haley Stevens of Michigan, on X: "Eggs now averaging $5 a dozen, 20% more than when Trump was inaugurated. An unelected billionaire who has made $38 billion in government contracts, firing inspectors general."

President Donald Trump addressed American farmers Monday on Truth Social, one day before fresh tariffs targeting produce from Canada, Mexico and China came into effect: "To the Great Farmers of the United States: Get ready to start making a lot of agricultural product to be sold INSIDE of the United States. Tariffs will go on external product on April 2nd. Have fun!"

What Happens Next

The DOJ investigation will need to provide its findings about the potential collusion and any further action, but it remains unclear how long the investigation will take. In the meantime, the Trump administration is pursuing all avenues to bring down the costs.