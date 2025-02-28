TikTok to invest $8.8 billion in Thailand data centers

28 February 2025 23:25 (UTC+04:00)

by Alimat Aliyeva

TikTok plans to invest $8.8 billion in the construction of data centers in Thailand over the next five years, Azernews reports.

In January, the Thai Investment Board announced that TikTok would invest $3.8 billion in the country, though it remains unclear whether this amount is part of the newly announced figure.

This large-scale investment underscores Southeast Asia’s rising importance as a digital infrastructure hub. TikTok’s move aims to boost data storage capabilities, comply with regional data protection laws, and address growing concerns over data privacy and sovereignty. By expanding in Thailand, TikTok is also positioning itself strategically to strengthen its presence in the region’s competitive digital market, potentially paving the way for further investments in Southeast Asia’s tech ecosystem.