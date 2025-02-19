Morocco, Spain and Portugal set up joint commissions to prepare for 2030 World Cup

19 February 2025 23:50 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

Morocco, Spain, and Portugal will establish joint commissions to unite their efforts in preparing to host the 2030 FIFA World Cup, Azernews reports.

The agreement to form these commissions was made during a meeting between Fawzi Lekjaa, President of the Royal Moroccan Football Federation (FRMF), and Rafael Luzan, head of the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF), in Sala, a suburb of Rabat.

During the conversation, Lekjaa emphasized the "historical and cultural ties that unite Morocco and Spain" and underscored the need to "accelerate the creation of joint commissions by the three countries to ensure the successful organization of the 2030 FIFA World Cup."

Luzan, in turn, spoke about "the significant progress Morocco has made in the development of football at all levels, particularly in infrastructure." He highlighted the ongoing improvements in stadiums, training facilities, and transportation networks, which will be crucial for hosting the tournament.

This trilateral collaboration reflects the growing spirit of cooperation in world football and the shared vision among these countries to provide an exceptional World Cup experience. The 2030 tournament will mark the first time the event is hosted by three countries, further emphasizing the unifying power of football on the global stage.

This joint bid aims to leave a lasting legacy in the participating countries, boosting not only football but also tourism, business, and cultural exchange in the region. The partnership between Morocco, Spain, and Portugal represents a bold and forward-thinking approach to organizing one of the most prestigious sporting events in the world.