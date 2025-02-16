Turkiye commemorates 107th anniversary of Gümüşhane's liberation

16 February 2025 20:50 (UTC+04:00)

An event marking the 107th anniversary of Gümüşhane province’s liberation from occupation was held in Turkiye, Azernews reports, citing local media.

The ceremony honored one of the heroes of the liberation struggle, Hüseyin Hüsnü Selçuk, who was martyred by Armenian bandits during that period.

Hundreds of local residents gathered in the Hasanbey neighborhood, where Selçuk is buried, to pay their respects.

The commemoration continued with a floral tribute at the monument of Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, the founder and first President of Turkiye.

After the Ottoman army withdrew from the region on July 19, 1916, Gümüşhane came under Russian control before being reclaimed by the Ottoman army, led by Kazım Karabekir, on February 15, 1918.